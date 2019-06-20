Three Reasons Why You Need a VPN: Private Internet Access subscriptions from $37

When planning your vacation, you probably don’t think too much about digital privacy. But using a VPN might be the smartest decision you could make this summer. Here are three reasons why it’s a really good idea — along with a great deal on Private Internet Access VPN subscriptions from 9to5Toys Specials starting at $37.50.

If you’re looking to protect your digital world this summer, Private Internet Access VPN has you covered. This award-winning service has been around for nearly a decade, and it operates a strict no-logging policy.

As a subscriber, you get VPN protection on 10 devices simultaneously. There are easy-to-install apps on all major desktop and mobile platforms, and the service will also shield you from malware.

Safer Wi-Fi Connections

As soon as you reach your destination, it’s only natural to check on messages from home. Unfortunately, hotel Wi-Fi isn’t very secure. This means hackers could easily intercept your private data. Public Wi-Fi is even worse, because anyone within range could hack your connection.

By protecting your data with AES-256 encryption, Private Internet Access VPN makes open Wi-Fi networks safe to use. While the VPN is running, you can even make purchases without worrying about your credit card details.

Cheaper Flights

Before you even leave home, using a VPN could save you money. Many airlines and price comparison websites track you across the web to collect personal data. They then use this information to adjust the prices they offer. The same goes for many online shops, selling tech and apparel.

Private Internet Access VPN lets you avoid the trackers by masking your IP address and location. This means you get the best prices every time.

Avoid Local Restrictions

In many parts of the world, governments apply strict rules on the Internet. While you are visiting these countries, you may find it impossible to access your favorite news and social media platforms. In addition, many streaming platforms will block any attempts to watch content from outside the US.

The solution? You guessed it. Private Internet Access has over 3,300 servers in 32 countries, meaning you can get around local restrictions. You also get unlimited bandwidth, meaning you can stream as much as you want.

