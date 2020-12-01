Today, LEGO is taking the wraps off its latest roster of collectible minifigures with 12 new characters. As one of its most diverse selections yet, this time around, fans will be able to expand their collections with everything from a centaur archer to beekeeper, Aztec warrior, violinist, and more. Head below the fold for more details and a closer look at all 12 of the new releases in the LEGO Collectible minifigure series 21 set.

LEGO debuts new Collectible minifigure Series 21

Each year, LEGO puts out a new batch or two of collectible minifigures, and today we’re getting a look at the latest additions to the lineup with its 21st expansion. This time around, LEGO is straying from what we’ve seen in the past, and only offering 12 different characters to collect. The last wave we got, and all of the others in recent years, have had 16, for comparison.

But what LEGO is missing in quantity, it’s making up for in quality. Included this time around might have to be the most diverse selection of characters in a while, with some extremely unique figures. Highlighting for the LEGO’s Collectible minifigure Series 21 certainly has to be the Aztec warrior, as the printing throughout and headpiece is just superb. Not to mention, unlike really anything we’ve seen in the past.

But there’s also plenty of other eye-catching minifigures here, too. The beekeeper and centaur are both sure to be a hit, as well as the castaway, young pilot, and more.

Collect them all in 2021

The latest Collectible LEGO minifigure series 21 wave will be debuting alongside all of the other sets come 2021, though there’s no confirmation that we’ll see them debut on January 1 like the rest of the builds. As of now, we know that there is going to be a secondary wave of kits land in March, so there’s a chance that these don’t release until then, too. Either way, be on the lookout for them come next year.

Each of the blind bag characters will sell for $4.99, which is what we’ve seen seeing for years now on the LEGO Collectible minifigure series.

9to5Toys’ Take

Each of the Collectible minifigure Series are some of LEGO’s more eagerly awaited releases, and this year’s does not disappoint. There are plenty of standouts here, so even though the number of figures isn’t as high as previous years, there’s still a lot to be excited about.

