LEGO journeys to the Hundred Acre Wood with new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit

Today, The LEGO Group is unveiling the latest addition to its collection of fan-inspired creations. Entering as yet another beloved children’s series, the new LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh set brings all of the characters into brick-built form with five all-new minifigures, over 1,200 pieces, and all of the charm you’d expect from the Hundred Acre Wood. Head below for a closer look at the model and all of the details on when you’ll be able to assemble it for yourself.

LEGO debuts new Ideas Winnie the Pooh kit

As the latest LEGO Ideas creation, builders will soon be able to assemble Winnie the Pooh and his treehouse in the Hundred Acre Wood. Stacking up to 1,265 pieces, the new kit measures up to over 9 inches tall and 7 inches deep.

While the house itself looks great from the outside with plenty of details sprinkled throughout, the entire package folds open to reveal even more action on the inside. Fans of the series will instantly recognize Pooh’s signature armchair, as well as other pieces of brick-built decor throughout including a Pooh-Coo clock, Poohsticks, honey pot elements, and much more. The LEGO Group has really gone all out here trying to make its new Winnie the Pooh kit as authentic a creation as possible, and all of the intricacies certainly drive that point home.

Alongside Winnie the Pooh himself, you’re also getting the full cast of characters from the series. Each of the five minifigures feature all-new printing and entirely new molds for the heads. You get Piglet, Tigger, and Rabbit minifigs, as well as an even more unique Eeyore figure. There’s also a collection of accessories for the figures, too.

Travel to the Hundred Acre Wood next month

The new LEGO Winnie the Pooh set enters with a $99.99 price tag and will be launching officially on April 1. As we’ve come to expect, LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a bit early on March 18. The value is certainly here considering you’re getting five exclusive minifigures, although the overall footprint of the build is a bit smaller than most kits in the price range.

9to5Toys’ Take

After we saw LEGO bring the characters of Sesame Street into brick-built form, I was pretty excited about the prospect of getting a kit based around another fan-favorite children’s series. And LEGO has delivered with its new Winnie the Pooh set.

All things considered here, I’m really digging the overall vibes of the LEGO Winnie the Pooh kit. The molding on the new minifigures do a pretty good job at stylizing Pooh, Tigger, and all of the other characters to fit into the LEGO world. So I can see this one being a big hit with builders who grew up with the series, or anyone looking to introduce their kids to everything the Hundred Acre Wood has to offer.

