Don’t pay the Wacom price, Huion’s Digital Drawing Tablet is just $30 (save 25%)

HUION (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HS64 Digital Graphics Drawing Tablet for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This 25% savings knocks a whole $10 off the already low going price of $40, marking the lowest price we’ve seen all year. The HS64 Drawing Tablet comes complete with a 5080LPI pen and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. Perfect for beginners, this tablet is so easy to set up it can even replace your mouse, and is compatible with a Mac, PC, or Android so you can hone your craft wherever you go. This model is 6.3 inches by 4 inches, so more compact and portable than some of the pricier alternatives. Makes an ideal gift for a young artist in your life, (and yes, that includes you.) Rated 4.4/5 from over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

For more experienced artists, or those just looking to work with a bigger canvas, you can save 15% on the Huion Inspiroy tablet, now $56.94 shipped. Filling up a sizeable 10 x 6 inch frame, this tablet is decked out with 60 levels of tilt recognition to give you just the right angle to work from, with 16 programmable soft keys and you keep the Android compatibility. Just as portable as a laptop, this professional-sized piece also makes a great teachers tool for those still operating remotely. Rated 4.4/5 from 2,600+ stars on Amazon.

Want all the functionality of a computer with the artistic bonuses of a drawing tablet? You can still save big on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad Wifi 128GB now just $380. Or keep your devices ready to roll-out with the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $64.

Huion HS64 Drawing Tablet features:

Advanced Pen Perfomance – Digital pen PW100 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity,5080LPI pen resolution and vitually no lag，providing you untimate precision and control.

Perfect Mouse Replacement – No need to install driver,HS64 drawing pad with reponsive stylus can replace the computer mouse and keyboard to enhance your work flow.

Compact and Portable – HS64 art tablet is designed with slim and compact sized with an active area of 6.3x4inch offering perfect creative space for limited desktop areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!