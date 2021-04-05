FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay the Wacom price, Huion’s Digital Drawing Tablet is just $30 (save 25%)

-
Save 25% $30

HUION (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HS64 Digital Graphics Drawing Tablet for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This 25% savings knocks a whole $10 off the already low going price of $40, marking the lowest price we’ve seen all year. The HS64 Drawing Tablet comes complete with a 5080LPI pen and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. Perfect for beginners, this tablet is so easy to set up it can even replace your mouse, and is compatible with a Mac, PC, or Android so you can hone your craft wherever you go. This model is 6.3 inches by 4 inches, so more compact and portable than some of the pricier alternatives. Makes an ideal gift for a young artist in your life, (and yes, that includes you.) Rated 4.4/5 from over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

For more experienced artists, or those just looking to work with a bigger canvas, you can save 15% on the Huion Inspiroy tablet, now $56.94 shipped. Filling up a sizeable 10 x 6 inch frame, this tablet is decked out with 60 levels of tilt recognition to give you just the right angle to work from, with 16 programmable soft keys and you keep the Android compatibility. Just as portable as a laptop, this professional-sized piece also makes a great teachers tool for those still operating remotely. Rated 4.4/5 from 2,600+ stars on Amazon.

Want all the functionality of a computer with the artistic bonuses of a drawing tablet? You can still save big on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad Wifi 128GB now just $380. Or keep your devices ready to roll-out with the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $64.

Huion HS64 Drawing Tablet features:

  • Advanced Pen Perfomance – Digital pen PW100 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity,5080LPI pen resolution and vitually no lag，providing you untimate precision and control.
  • Perfect Mouse Replacement – No need to install driver,HS64 drawing pad with reponsive stylus can replace the computer mouse and keyboard to enhance your work flow.
  • Compact and Portable – HS64 art tablet is designed with slim and compact sized with an active area of 6.3x4inch offering perfect creative space for limited desktop areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an addit...
The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxyge...
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will...
LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts ...
Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s ...
Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for $19...
Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys...
Supreme x Dr. Martens Spring ’21 collaboration br...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

This 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable metal iPad/tablet stands is now $16 ($30 value)

$16 Learn More
$110 value

Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an additional $55 in coupons ($110 value)

$20 Learn More
New low

The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

$23.50 Learn More

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More
Save $60+

Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $219 (Save $60+)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $499

Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for $199 (Reg. $499)

$199 Learn More
62% off

Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys, Learning Resources, more up to 62% off

From $5 Learn More