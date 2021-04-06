FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech BRIO 4K webcam upgrades your Zoom calls at $160, hits one of its best prices yet

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
20% off $160

Logitech is offering its BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $159.99 shipped with the code LOGITECH20 at checkout. Down from its $200 list price and $177 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, outside of drops to $152 and $150. Are you making more and more video calls from home? Well, the BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect upgrade for any setup. You’ll find that it delivers a 4K HDR stream to your computer and the built-in ring light automatically adjusts for the ambient light so you have a perfectly balanced image. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $70, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

Looking for other great deals? Well, we’ve got several other items on sale for you to check out. Right now, Logitech is also discounting its MX Keys, MX Master 3, and more by 20%, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage of this sale for all the details.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Microsoft’s Mobile Mouse 4000 features up to 10-m...
Amazon’s 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger do...
Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft&...
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Ne...
ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is down ...
ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features opt...
Work from anywhere with Amazon’s Portable Laptop ...
Save $20 on Logitech’s popular MX Keys Keyboard, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

This 1080p webcam with built-in light upgrades your Twitch streams and Zoom calls at $14

$14 Learn More
Reg. $130

Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more to your TV at $109 (Reg. $130)

$109 Learn More
$600 off

Samsung’s 2020 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with wireless sub, Alexa, more now $699 (Save $600)

$699 Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
$20 off

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More
10% off

Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any iOS/Android device at 10% off

$6.50/month Learn More