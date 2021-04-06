Logitech BRIO 4K webcam upgrades your Zoom calls at $160, hits one of its best prices yet

Logitech is offering its BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $159.99 shipped with the code LOGITECH20 at checkout. Down from its $200 list price and $177 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, outside of drops to $152 and $150. Are you making more and more video calls from home? Well, the BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect upgrade for any setup. You’ll find that it delivers a 4K HDR stream to your computer and the built-in ring light automatically adjusts for the ambient light so you have a perfectly balanced image. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $70, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

Looking for other great deals? Well, we’ve got several other items on sale for you to check out. Right now, Logitech is also discounting its MX Keys, MX Master 3, and more by 20%, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage of this sale for all the details.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!