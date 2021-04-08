Express cuts extra 50% off clearance with hundreds of styles and jeans for $25

Express is having a clearance flash sale and offering an extra 50% off hundreds of styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim for spring with the men’s Athletic Tapered Slim Medium Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $30 and originally were priced at $88. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and has a tapered hem that’s flattering. The hem can also be rolled for a stylish look and it’s a great way to show off your spring kicks. Best of all, the medium wash denim can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

