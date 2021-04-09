FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nixon’s new sport watch “The Heat” and spring arrivals to elevate your look

The watch brand Nixon has an array of new spring arrivals including its new sport watch called “The Heat.” Whether you’re looking for a style for the gym or work, this new watch has a function for you. This new sports smartwatch was created by two-time world champion surfer John John Florence. Nixon also offers free delivery on all orders. Plus, if you scroll all the way to the end you will also find all of Nixon’s spring arrivals as well. Be sure to head below the jump, and also check out our latest guide to the adidas Stan Smith Collection here.

Hailing from the North Shore of Oahu, John is widely regarded as the world’s best surfer and at 26 years old already has two World Titles to back it up. John John’s interests reach beyond surfing and include sailing, farming, beekeeping, diving, and he can make a mean cup of coffee. He’s a passionate ocean ambassador and advocates to eradicate single-use plastics from our daily lives.

Nixon’s The Heat Watch

Nixon’s The Heat Watch was designed with a barely-there feel with a minimal face and lightweight frame. This watch was designed to help you keep track of your speed form sets in the gym or in the water. The heat watch features a custom LCD module and timer options, and the band is breathable for added comfort. I love the large face so you can easily tell the time and it can be seen in the dark as well. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, available in three color options, and is priced at $150.

New spring arrivals from Nixon

A watch is a great way to elevate your wardrobe for spring. One of our favorite new styles for men is the Sentry Leather Watch that comes in an array of nice band color options. The pop of color on the face makes it really stand out and it’s priced at $165. This watch can be worn with casual, workout, or business attire and with over 600 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nixon also has styles for women, and the Kensington Leather Watch is a great option for spring. The clean watch face and leather band really complements each other. It comes in 10 color options and with graduation season quickly approaching, Nixon offers engraving, too. This would make a great gift idea and it’s priced at $125.

