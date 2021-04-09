Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $6 (Save 20%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $6.55 when code UGREEN49 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $8, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. UGREEN’s USB-C PD wall charger delivers 20W speeds for refueling everything from the latest iPhones to accessories and more. Its compact design won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Power Delivery Fast Charging: Charge iPhone 12 and other iPhone devices, UGREEN USB C wall charger can reach up to 3X faster than with an original 5W Charger. 20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN 20W USB C PD power adapter charge iPhone 12 up to 58% in just 30 mins.

Universal Compatibility: USB-C charger is compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/iPhone 8 and later, Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10, AirPods, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and more. Comprehensive Protection: With the intelligent chip inside, the PD wall charger matches the current as your device needs automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight.

