DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls to $15 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Reg. $18 $15

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set (DWAX200) for $14.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Lowe’s. That’s 17% off and marks one of the best price drops we’ve tracked since May. This handy set is a great way to expand your DEWALT collection. It’s comprised of 31 pieces that include security star and hex bits. A bundled case makes this set easy to keep organized and to tote around your project. This is further exemplified by a built-in belt clip. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

And if you’re always dropping screws, perhaps your money would be put to better use with DEWALT’s 18-piece Compact Magnetic Drive Guide Set. It’ll only set you back $10 Prime shipped and includes a drive guide that wields a self-retracting sleeve that will prevent screws from slipping while being driven into wood and the like.

Speaking of DEWALT, did you see that its 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit has hit an Amazon low of $289? You may also want to check out this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords. Grabbing it now allows you to cash in on these bungees for $1 each. Finally, be sure to peek at Stalwart’s 21-Bin Storage Tool/Hardware Organizer at $39.

DEWALT 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set features:

DEWALT DWAX200 31pc Security Screwdriving Set. This set is specifically designed with security bits for tamperproof screws. The case includes an adjustable belt clip for handy access and portability. Set includes: (9) Security Star Bits: T8, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, T35, T40. (6) Security Hex Bits: 5/16-Inch, 3/32-Inch, 7/64-Inch, 1/8-Inch, 9/64-Inch, 5/32-Inch. (4) Security Hex – Metric: 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm. (4) Spanner Bits: 4, 6, 8, 10. (4) Tri-Wing: 1, 2, 3, 4. (3) Clutch Type G: 6, 8, 10. (1) Bit Tip Holder.

