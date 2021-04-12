Prepare yourself for WWE 2K22 to make a triumphant return. Announced over the weekend during WrestleMania 37, the WWE 2K-series is now officially back after last year’s hiatus. While we still haven’t got an official release date or really even all that many details about the game, the debut “It hits different” trailer has now hit starring Rey Mysterio. Head below for a closer look.

WWE 2K22 officially announced

The WWE 2K series has been in a shambles as of late, due largely to incredibly poor fan reception of 2K20, the last numbered and proper title in the series. After the WWE canceled WWE 2K21 around a year ago now, instead launching the more casual, non-simulation-style WWE 2K Battlegrounds (more details here) for 2020, the series proper is ready to make a triumphant return with WWE 2K22.

Or, at least we hoping it’s going to be triumphant. The powers that be have had quite a long time to mull over the ways WWE 2K20 fell short, learn from the best parts of 2K Battlegrounds, and roll it all over into what appears to be this year’s enhanced return to form.

The debut announcement trailer, featuring Rey Mysterio, is split, half live action, half teaser, mostly logos. Rey Mysterio — who appears to be the game’s cover athlete — is really the only thing we get to see here alongside what appears to a brief look at the in-game cinematics and some light, in-ring gameplay footage (from a “work-in-progress build” of the game) of Rey taking on Cesaro. But that’s about all we know right now.

Here’s a breakdown from 2K:

In the teaser, Rey Mysterio, a high-flying lucha libre legend and one of the most exciting and decorated Superstars in WWE history, slips on his iconic mask, enters the ring, sets up his opponent, Cesaro, and connects with his electrifying 619 signature move. The video concludes with a note confirming WWE 2K22 will be coming soon and the tagline “It Hits Different.”

If WWE 2K22 follows previous year’s release schedules, we can expect it to launch sometime later this year, just as its name suggests. But there are no details just yet, and we aren’t sure what platforms, if it isn’t all of them, it will appear on.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, let’s just hope “it hits different” than WWE 2K20 at this point. That game’s poor reception really put a bad taste in gamers’ mouths regarding the series as a whole, but not all is lost. There really aren’t any other proper WWE games in town at this point, leaving enough room for WWE 2K22 to slide back into prominence, providing the development squad can course correct from year’s past and bring a compelling wrestling simulation to a new generation of gaming.

