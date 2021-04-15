FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades your ride for summer trips at $98

Reg. $146 $98

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $98.25 shipped with the code H3DM3X86 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $146, today’s deal is the best pricing that we’ve seen in months. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera from the factory, it’s time to add one. Seriously, after adding one to my SUV, I’ll never own another car without it. With a backup camera, backing into parking spaces, out of your driveway, and more becomes extremely easy. This kit includes a waterproof camera, wireless transmitter, and a replacement rearview mirror that has a built-in screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal is fantastic if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of displaying a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This one is just $26 shipped at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof.

While on-the-go, you’ll want to keep a portable tire inflator in your vehicle. Right now we’re tracking two such deals, one from Audew and one from Tacklife. Both have similar features, but Audrew comes in at $15 and Tacklife costs $1 more, with the main difference being the overall design between the inflators.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

  • No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.
  • High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.
  • Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

