AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades your ride for summer trips at $98

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $98.25 shipped with the code H3DM3X86 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $146, today’s deal is the best pricing that we’ve seen in months. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera from the factory, it’s time to add one. Seriously, after adding one to my SUV, I’ll never own another car without it. With a backup camera, backing into parking spaces, out of your driveway, and more becomes extremely easy. This kit includes a waterproof camera, wireless transmitter, and a replacement rearview mirror that has a built-in screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal is fantastic if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of displaying a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This one is just $26 shipped at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof.

While on-the-go, you’ll want to keep a portable tire inflator in your vehicle. Right now we’re tracking two such deals, one from Audew and one from Tacklife. Both have similar features, but Audrew comes in at $15 and Tacklife costs $1 more, with the main difference being the overall design between the inflators.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!