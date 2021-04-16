FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add 2,500-sq. feet of coverage with NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $198

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Save $52 $198

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $198 shipped. Down a full $52 from its typical rate, today’s 25% savings brings the price to less than $5 shy of the all-time low. Add up to 2,500 square feet of range to your Wi-Fi coverage with ease. Universally compatible with any setup you might already have at home, you can supercharge your streaming power with 6Gb/s performance, also ideal for online gaming. Equipped with one USB 3.0 port, 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and can handle over 30 devices for unparalleled connectivity. Rated 4/5 stars from 800 Amazon customers. See below for more.

For a direct boost to your 4K streaming or online gaming capacity, check out these Cat8 Ethernet cables starting at $8.54. Able to support bandwith up to 2000MHz and 40Gb/s transfer speeds, these are ideal for connecting to your PS4, Xbox, laptop, or AI smart devices. These #1 best-selling ethernet cables are rated 4.7/5 stars from over 25,000 satisfied customers.

If you’re looking to overhaul more than just your Wi-Fi range, check out this 12-inch Chromebook x360 touchscreen down to $290, or score some of the latest headphones from names like Bose, Echo Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and more. Then take a look at today’s best gaming deals from Android, iOS and Mac, or a playable Ms. PAC-MAN Arcade stand at less than 4-inches tall.

Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first...
Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler...
Tidy up your garage with Amazon’s Sports Ball Sto...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub falls to $35 ...
Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blend...
Save up to $110 on highly-rated Roborock smart robotic ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s affordable router at a low of $80 (Save 47%)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $450

NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to new low of $360 (Save $90)

$360 Learn More
Save 20%

LEGO’s new 2021 sets on sale for one of the first times: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

FREE+ Learn More
35% off

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

$26 Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
$16 off

Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller to automate your watering

$69 Learn More