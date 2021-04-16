Add 2,500-sq. feet of coverage with NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $198

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $198 shipped. Down a full $52 from its typical rate, today’s 25% savings brings the price to less than $5 shy of the all-time low. Add up to 2,500 square feet of range to your Wi-Fi coverage with ease. Universally compatible with any setup you might already have at home, you can supercharge your streaming power with 6Gb/s performance, also ideal for online gaming. Equipped with one USB 3.0 port, 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and can handle over 30 devices for unparalleled connectivity. Rated 4/5 stars from 800 Amazon customers. See below for more.

Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

