Best Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Iron Marines, Default App Manager, and more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. Alongside this morning’s $400 price drop on Sony’s 75-inch Android TV, our Android and Google deal hubs have some great new handset and earbud offers waiting for you. But for now it’s all about the games and apps, and we have quite a compact, but quite notable, list of price drops on tap for you this afternoon. Highlights include titles like Swim Out, Iron Marines, The Escapists 2, Penarium, Default App Manager, and more. Hit the jump for all of this weekend’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of ongoing offers on Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Nokia’s all-new 5.4 handset at $60 off alongside Google Pixel Buds at the lowest price of the year. While the Fossil wearable flash sale is still alive and well, we are now tracking some great deals on TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $225. Dive into today’s rare Sonos audio gear deals, then check out our accessory offers including Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11, this Amazon 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your charging needs. 

Today’s best game deals: LEGO sale from $5, Reigns Game of Thrones $2, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

