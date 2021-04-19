Apex Legends is about to enter its ninth season on May 4, and with it, we’ll be getting a new Legend, weapon, and even map rendition. Valkyrie is joining the team this time around featuring a “bold, brash, fiery, and fierce” personality. She grew up in the shadow of her father’s legacy, but it’s time for her to step out on her own. Olympus is getting its first makeover in a way we’ve never seen before. Oh, and don’t forget about the new Bocek Bow, the first stringed weapon to enter the Apex Games. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy launching on May 4, 2021.

Valkyrie could bring a very unique spin to Apex Legends

We all knew that Apex Legends was set within the Titanfall universe. It was also expected that Season 9 of the game would bring the two closer together. But, we now have our first glimpse as to what that will look like.

From the latest Stories from the Outlands trailer that was released just a few hours ago, Valkyrie looks to be Kairi Imahara who grew up around her father. Her father, from what we can gather, looks to have been tied into Titanfall at some point, as Valkyrie started flying around in a mech suit. Up until now, Valkyrie has lived in the shadow of her father’s legacy, but with Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy, it’s time for her to form her own.

Olympus takes on a new form as an infested city

This time around, Respawn isn’t overhauling the original two maps, Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. Instead, the devs decided that Olympus was due for some changes. “An infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths.” This is all we’re given in terms of the town overhaul, with no images or peeks as to what this means. Likely, we’ll see more in the trailer and announcement that will likely come next week.

Our first stringed weapon is the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy

This time around, instead of getting a new assault rifle, SMG, or other bullet-based weapon, we’re getting the Bocek Bow. This is a “powerful and deadly weapon”… as long as you have the “skill to wield it.” It’s capable of “inflecting tremendous damage” at medium range, which puts it as both a solid primary and secondary weapon. Just know that you’ll need to “make each show count,” which alludes to this being a potentially new weapon class and ammunition type.

Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy lands May 4

Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy will be available as a free update on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC starting May 4.

