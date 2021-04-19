FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash takes an extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, TOMS, more

For a limited time only, the Nordstom Rack Clear and Rack Sale is happening now takes an extra 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, Nike, Michael Kors, TOMS, Michael Kors, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan’s Grand Troy Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $45. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $200. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and worn with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike. They’re also cushioned for all-day comfort and timeless to wear for years to come. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off hundreds of styles from just $7.

