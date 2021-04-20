Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the perfect bedside smart assistant at $30 shipped

B&H Photo is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Home Depot, or Lowe’s. For comparison, the Smart Clock Essential generally fetches $50, today’s deal is a match for our last mention, and it’s the second-best we’ve seen in 2021. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential delivers Google Assistant and an alarm clock in a compact form-factor. You’ll be able to use Assistant to listen to music, set alarms, or command your smart home here. Plus, the digital LCD face shows you the time at a quick glance. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Echo Flex. While there’s no built-in clock, at $25, it saves a few dollars and is part of Amazon’s Alexa-based ecosystem. If that would fit into your smart home better, this compact speaker mounts to a wall with ease and makes it super simple to issue commands to your lights, plugs, and more.

However, if you’re in the market for a more robust Alexa-based smart display, check out the Facebook Portal. Sure, it’s made by Facebook, but the company packed Alexa into its unique display alongside Messenger and WhatsApp compatibility. Today, we found both models at $50 off with prices starting as low as $129, so act fast before the deal is gone for good.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

