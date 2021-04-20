Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa at Amazon lows from $129 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal Smart Display with Alexa for $129 shipped. Down from its $179 normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The Facebook Portal delivers easy video calling to friends and family using either WhatsApp or Messenger, and even works with Zoom. The Smart Camera will automatically pan and zoom to keep you in the frame while walking and talking freely. Plus, you can block the lens with a single switch, which also disables the mic for privacy when you’re not taking a call. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy smart home control and more with simple voice commands. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Facebook Portal Plus on sale for $229 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $279 and today’s deal also saves $50, marking a return to the Amazon low. Essentially, this is the same smart display as we have on sale above, but with an upgraded 15.6-inch screen from the normal 10-inch display. This is great if you have a large family that gets on video calls frequently to catch up. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given that today’s deals all feature Alexa built-in, then you should consider leveraging your savings to pick up some compatible Wi-Fi smart plugs. Amazon’s in-house option is down to $15 right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, at 40% off, now’s a great time to pick one up and further expand your smart home.

More about the Facebook Portal:

Easily video call with friends and family using your Messenger or WhatsApp account, even if they don’t have Portal.

Keep up with the action. Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, keeping everyone in frame while you move and talk freely.

Hear and be heard. Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing unwanted background noise.

