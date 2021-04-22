Put this unique Kikkerland Storm Glass functional art piece in your office for $15.50 (22% off)

Amazon is now offering the Kikkerland Storm Glass for $15.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 22% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. A particularly unique office or home decor piece, this is essentially an old-school weather forecast machine, re-tooled as a modern day, functional art piece. The solid Beech wood base carries a glass tube housing crystals that respond to atmospheric pressure. Some users are suggesting it needs to sit by the window initially to get going, but from there you’re looking at an interesting conversation piece for the home office or living room. Rated 4+ stars from over 66% off the 970+ Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead is among the more affordable options out there, the GM GMISS Storm Glass Weatherman, with an interesting tear drop shape, comes in at under $9 Prime shipped. This one carries similar ratings and is essentially the same idea in a smaller form-factor with visible branding, but a cleaner overall look (if you ask me).

More on the Kikkerland Storm Glass:

Crystals in chamber respond to changes in atmospheric pressure

Markings of glass indicate forecast

Solid Beech wood base

Makes a great decorative piece

Crystals are contained in glass tube

