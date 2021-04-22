FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

-
FashionToms
40% off From $30

Today only, TOMS offers 40% off customers favorites. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Black Alpargata Synthetic Trim Shoes that are currently marked down to $33 and originally were priced at $55. This style is a classic piece that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. The slip-on design makes it convenient to head out the door and the cushioned insole also adds comfort. This style is also very versatile with its black coloring and the leather trim adds a polished look. They’re also highly breathable, which is great for warmer weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

