The latest Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch has arrived. It features a 45mm stainless steel case that’s mirrored by the included bracelet. A vibrant blue color surrounds the outer dial, and within that, you’ll find an always-on display that showcases activity metrics and more. Like many smartwatches out there, a heart rate monitor is built in, yet battery life still soars. Wearers can anticipate going two-plus weeks before needing to refuel this timepiece, making it a solid choice for anyone put off by the need to charge another device each and every day. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch takes an elegant path

Fossil is one of several watchmakers out there that continue to dabble in the hybrid space. While it does make full-blown Google Wear OS solutions, the company has also created a reasonably large portfolio of timepieces that attempt to strike a balance by merging traditional styles with technological features. The latest Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch is yet another addition to the product category.

With a stainless steel bracelet, round 45mm case, and blue dial, many onlookers may confuse this new offering as a premium timepiece with no smart features at all. The always-on display is the only giveaway, which actually looks somewhat muted in marketing photos. Once strapped on, the Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch will monitor activity, heart rate, and deliver smartphone notifications. Apple fans will be pleased to know that the Fossil iOS app supports HealthKit.

Pricing and availability

The new stainless steel Fossil Everett Hybrid Smartwatch is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Orders are slated to start shipping on May 8, ensuring there will be plenty of time for you to wear it this spring. Pricing is set at $215, a cost that’s in line with many of Fossil’s other hybrid smartwatches.

9to5Toys’ Take

While some may scoff at Fossil Everett for clocking in at $215, going for something like Apple Watch Series 3 at $199 will not yield a premium look. You’ll be left with aluminum casing and a silicone band instead of stainless steel throughout. This paired with platform-agnostic software makes it a solid alternative that has every right to compete in this market.

Another perk of going this route is battery life. With more than two weeks of power on a single charge, it’s hard to pick apart this timepiece. Best of all, this level of battery life is still achieved despite wielding an always-on display. Put it all together and this could prove to be a perfect addition to a traditional watch collection that’ll allow wearers to dip their toe into tracking activity and smartphone alerts from their wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!