Save $105 on Michael Kors 5E Smartwatches for Mother's Day, now $245 (Amazon all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E 43mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $245 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $350, and currently fetching as much at Macy’s, today’s offer is $105 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Not only is this potentially a great Mother’s Day gift, but it’s also one of those smartwatches that actually looks like a fashionable, designer timepiece on your wrist. Compatible with the Wear OS app on both Android and iOS devices, it provides wrist-mounted notifications from your smart device, an always-on display with thousands of watch faces, and even some light fitness tracking (“activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more”). Other features include a 24 hour+ multi-day extended battery mode, the magnetic charger, and a 50-minute fast charge to bring the battery back to 80%. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now if you or mom don’t need your Michael Kors timepiece to be a smart one, there are plenty of equally pretty options on Amazon for much less. This Michael Kors Parker Stainless Steel Watch, for example, sells for $175 and features a similar overall aesthetic design as today’s lead deal. It is also rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers, but you’ll find plenty more where that came from right here

Just make sure to dive into our coverage of the Amazon’s Mother’s Day celebration and deals. Then check out the new COACH Mother’s Day Collection, Nordstrom’s latest gift guide for mom, and our roundup of the best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day

We also have deals on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 6, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at up to $150 off

More on the Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E Smartwatch:

Use the WearOS by Google app on your phone running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition) or iOS . Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change. Battery: 24 Hr + multi-day Extended Battery Mode Varies based on usage and after updates install. USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to rings on watch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use. 50 minutes to reach 80%. Lifestyle: This is one smart watch with always-On Display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time.

