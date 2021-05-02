FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on garden pots, succulent planters, and more from $6 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently discounting a selection of POTEY Standing Planters and Garden Pots starting at $5.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, today’s sale makes for a great chance to get those gifts locked in. You’ll find a range of planters and other pots that’ll fit in with just about any home decor. Plus, there’s 4+ star ratings on everything, which you can shop right here. Then head below for more.

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon has a series of marked down home textiles starting at $9. With a variety of sofa and chair covers to bed skirts, curtains, and more, all of these home decor deals are sure to make great Mother’s Day gifts to help spruce up your mom’s space. Much like the featured discounts, everything here comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers.

Then go give our home goods guide a look for even more ways to mix up the look of your interior decor. If spring cleaning is on the mind, these Dyson and LG Kompressor vacuum discounts are certainly worth a look from $230, not to mention these OXO kitchenware deals starting at $2.

More on the Terracotta Succulent Planter Pots:

Bring your home to life with our extensive range of planting products. From planters, plant hangers and plant baskets to plant stands, we have everything a stylish plant lover needs. Decorative products that make life more beautiful and comfortable, that’s what POTEY stands for. Create a pretty home for your plants to live in and add heaps of character to your garden with the selection of pots and planters. The POTEY garden planters and pots come in a variety of colors, sizes and materials.

