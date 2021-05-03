FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi router upgrades your setup on a budget, now $30 (Refurb, Orig. $70)

-
B&HTP-LinkNetworking
Orig. $70 $30

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the TP-Link Archer A7 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $29.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $70 and going for $65 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still rocking an older Wi-Fi router, it’s time to upgrade. This model features up to 1.75Gb/s throughput wirelessly over an 802.11ac connection. There are three external antennas, four Gigabit LAN jacks, and even an integrated USB port for sharing a USB hard drive, printer, or another device. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade your wired networking? Well, TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch is a great buy. Right now it’s $18 at Amazon, delivering eight additional Gigabit Ethernet ports to your home. I have a few of these switches in my networking setup and absolutely love them.

For adding wired networking to your current laptop, check out Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 dock. Right now it’s on sale for $200 from $250, and we’ve got other docks discounted as low as $80 with as much as 20% off. These deliver ample I/O to your computer through a single cable, which can also include Gigabit Ethernet if your machine lacks a wired internet port.

  • Router for wireless internet, works with Alexa, compatible with all Wi-Fi devices, 802.11ac and older
  • Dual band router upgrades to 1750 Mbps high speed internet (450mbps for 2.4GHz, 1300Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K streaming
  • 3 external antennas for long range Wi-Fi
  • Gigabit Router with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, fast access to multiple connected wired devices, Ideal as a gaming router
  • Integrated USB port acts as a media server, easily share your USB drive content

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

B&H

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $...
Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED Light Strip is just $2 f...
ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Gaming Router falls to 2021 ...
Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphones return to al...
TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with ...
All-new Cooler Master Connect Stand keeps network therm...
TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 8K video...
Show More Comments

Related

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More
2021 low

Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs starting at just $16 (2021 low)

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $269

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system doubles as an Assistant speaker at $189 (Save $80)

$189 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s best-selling workbench just returned to lowest price in over a year at $24 (Save 30%)

$24 Learn More
Save 24%

Roku’s AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K transforms any TV into an instant home theater at $99

$99 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac for $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
Save now

Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $8

From $80 Learn More