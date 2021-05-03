TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi router upgrades your setup on a budget, now $30 (Refurb, Orig. $70)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the TP-Link Archer A7 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $29.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $70 and going for $65 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still rocking an older Wi-Fi router, it’s time to upgrade. This model features up to 1.75Gb/s throughput wirelessly over an 802.11ac connection. There are three external antennas, four Gigabit LAN jacks, and even an integrated USB port for sharing a USB hard drive, printer, or another device. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade your wired networking? Well, TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch is a great buy. Right now it’s $18 at Amazon, delivering eight additional Gigabit Ethernet ports to your home. I have a few of these switches in my networking setup and absolutely love them.

For adding wired networking to your current laptop, check out Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 dock. Right now it’s on sale for $200 from $250, and we’ve got other docks discounted as low as $80 with as much as 20% off. These deliver ample I/O to your computer through a single cable, which can also include Gigabit Ethernet if your machine lacks a wired internet port.

More about the TP-Link Archer A7:

Router for wireless internet, works with Alexa, compatible with all Wi-Fi devices, 802.11ac and older

Dual band router upgrades to 1750 Mbps high speed internet (450mbps for 2.4GHz, 1300Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K streaming

3 external antennas for long range Wi-Fi

Gigabit Router with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, fast access to multiple connected wired devices, Ideal as a gaming router

Integrated USB port acts as a media server, easily share your USB drive content

