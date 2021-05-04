Lenovo slashes up to 40% off 2-in-1 laptops, keyboards and more starting at $35

Lenovo is taking up to 40% off its selection of 2-in-1 laptops, keyboards, and more from $35. Shipping is free across the board, and each laptop has received 4+ star ratings from hundreds if not thousands of customers. Our top pick today is the Yoga C940 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop 3.7GHz/8GB/256GB for $749.99. Down from $1,010, and sold for $1,040 on Amazon, that marks up to $290 in savings for a new all-time low.

Outfitted with a 10th-generation i5 intel processor, you can boost the Yoga c940’s 1.1GHz base processing all the way to 3.7GHz. The 14-inch 1080p touchscreen spins on a full 360-degree hinge, and backed up by the rotating soundbar and dual auxiliary speakers, you can enjoy cinematic quality sound and visuals from anywhere. Plus, the integrated graphics and high boost frequency make it a killer gaming laptop as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

Other notable Lenovo deals:

To add even more storage for your gaming and work needs, you can take up to $70 off Lexar’s microSDXC cards up to 1TB, or hit up SanDisk’s iXpand 128GB USB-C adapter drive for $53. There’s also tons of live PC gaming deals, with up to 30% off Razer mechanical keyboards and mice. Plus, Aukey’s versatile 1080p webcam is down to $27, and RESPAWN’S height-adjustable standing desk is at a new low of $267.50.

Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop features:

Lenovo Yoga C940 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop: Increase productivity while working with this Lenovo Yoga laptop. The Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 8GB of RAM offer solid performance for working with multiple windows seamlessly, while the 256GB PCIe SSD offers fast data access times, letting you access saved documents easily. This Lenovo Yoga laptop has 14-inch Full HD capacitative display with 10-point multi-touch operation for detailed visuals and effortless typing.

