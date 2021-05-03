TicWatch Mother’s Day fitness wearable sale from $39: Pro 4G LTE, GTX, more (Up to $100 off)

We have now spotted some notable TicWatch Mother’s Day deals starting from $39. Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch with GPS for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct for $199.34. Regularly $300, this is at least $100 off the going rate, $25 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This iOS and Android-compatible Wear OS watch carries loads of smart fitness and health tracking features including six smart sport modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, as well as support for running and swimming activities (IPX8 waterproof, pool swimming suitable). From there, you’re looking at a knurled stainless-steel bezel, a dual-layered ALOMED/LCD display with anti-finger print cover, up to 2-day battery life (depending on usage), and 4G/LTE connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More TicWatch deals below from $39.

More TicWatch Mother’s Day deals:

***Note: Most of today’s official Amazon listing price drops are being slightly undercut directly on the Mobvoi site, as indicated below.

More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch:

Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.

Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

