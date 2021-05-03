FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Million Hotel, Business Calc Pro, more

It’s now time to start off another week in Android game and app deals with Monday’s best price drops. Make sure you browse through all of the Google Mother’s Day deals starting from $30, not to mention today’s Android TV offers, but for now we are turning our attention to all of the best deals on games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Data Defense, DISTRAINT 2, Dark Rage – Action RPG, Million Onion Hotel, Business Calculator Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We have some great deals on Android hardware live ahead of Mother’s Day. Alongside ongoing price drops on Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones, this morning saw Google Pixel 4 XL drop to the lowest price of the year. That’s on top of the Google Mother’s Day sale with deep deals on Nest Mini, WiFi systems, Nest Audio speakers, and much more as well as this $150 price drop on the Google Pixelbook Go. Mobvoi has some solid deals available on Wear OS TicWatch models in its holiday sale while the latest Anker Amazon deals have some of the brand’s best USB-C hubs starting $80. Just be sure to hit up this morning’s smartphone accessories for additional charging and audio add-ons

Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Mario Bros. U, Fire Emblem Three Houses, more

Celebrate Star Wars Day with the best deals on collectibles, games, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Data Defense:

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

