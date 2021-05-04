FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Levi’s, Callaway, adidas, more from $5

Nordstrom Rack New Markdowns Event takes up to 70% off top brands from $5. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Callaway, adidas, Levi’s, Cole Haan, Barbour, UGG, Converse, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Troy Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $60. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $200. This style is a classic style you can wear for years to come and throughout any season. The outer is leather to polish your look and it’s also cushioned for additional comfort. The bottom is also rigid to help promote traction as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Old Navy Flash Sale that’s offering styles from just $8 and 25% off your purchase.

