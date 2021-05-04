After seeing the new Disney Star Wars retractible lightsaber this morning, new Star Wars collectibles continue with the Boba Fett prototype collectible figure. Hasbro is now readying pre-orders for the upcoming Retro Collection Boba Fett Prototype Edition — a throwback collectible figure coming to Target starting tomorrow. The multi-color figurine features a unique, almost unfinished look to mimic how these toys are prototyped in the early stages of development, subsequently making for a brilliant little Star Wars collectible. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Retro Collection Boba Fett Prototype Edition

Boba Fett is shedding his iconic armor in favor of the collectible prototype treatment here. As Kotaku explains, toys like this tend to get prototyped with scrap pieces of plastics and the like until the final shape and form factor are finalized. Sometimes it’s that dull, all-grey plastic, and sometimes it’s a wild collection of leftover multi-colored goodness like we see on the new Boba Fett prototype collectible.

The new Hasbro release is actually based on the classic Kenner Boba Fett figurine, standing the same 3.75 inches tall but with an entirely new set of multi-colored armor in place.

It appears as though the color blocking will differ on each, judging by the image above. However, it’s unclear whether these are the only three options or if it will be some random combination thereof.

The new Retro Collection Boba Fett Prototype Edition will go up for pre-order starting tomorrow exclusively at Target, according to reports. Like any special collectible Star Wars release, you’ll want to secure that pre-order as soon as possible before everything sells out and you end up paying a fortune in the second-hand market.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, I guess the most obvious question is when the rest of the Retro Collection prototype lineup will hit? There doesn’t appear to be any details on this, but here’s to hoping. While some characters from a galaxy far, far away might not look as epic in full multi-color glory, I don’t care and just want them all anyway.

Star Wars Day 2021 is still in full swing with a massive collection of price drops on everything from console games and Funko POP! to other collectibles, graphic novels, and much more. You can browse through all of the best options in our constantly updated roundup right here. Just be sure to also check out deals on Instant Pot’s Baby Yoda 6-qt. Multi Cooker, these Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10, and the OtterBox Star Wars case sale as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!