Oakley, Costa, SMITH Sunglasses extra 20% off from $18 from Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

Just in time for warmer weather, Steep and Cheap is having a Sunglass Flash Sale and offering an extra 20% off Costa, Oakley, SMITH, RAEN, and more. Just apply promo code MAYSHADES at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Crossrange Prizm Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $78 and originally were priced at $193. These sunglasses have a polarized lens to help you see clearly and the durable frame is great for sports and more. I also love that the tortoise frame is versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe and it also has stylish logos on the side to add a fashionable touch. Plus, both men and women can style these shades. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap. Plus, you will want to check out Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to $50 off polarized sunglasses here.

Our top picks from Steep and Cheap include:

