HP’s 2020 11.6-inch Chromebook returns to all-time low at $200 shipped

Amazon is offering HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.0GHz/4GB/32GB for $199.99 shipped. Shaving $30 off the going rate, today’s savings are only one of a handful we’ve tracked to match the all-time low price. Perfect for students and working on-the-go, this lightweight laptop is backed by an 8-core processor with speeds up to 2GHz. The 11-inch anti-glare screen plus integrated CPU graphics makes it solid choice for streaming, gaming, or content creation. it also includes a front facing camera with built-in array microphones, dual custom speakers, and host of connectivity with micro/SD, AUX, USB-C and USB-A ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 850 customers.

Unless you’re alright buying your Chromebook used or renewed, you’d be hard pressed to find one at a lower price than our lead deal. The only cheaper alternative we’ve found is Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 4 on sale for $195. It packs a Gigabit Wi-Fi connection for speedy surfing and streaming, with 4GB of memory and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The lightweight design makes it a perfect study and travel companion, and the added Google Assistant rounds out the Chrome OS features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Although, you might be able to find a more versatile computer within your budget at Lenovo’s 40% off laptop sale. There you’ll find a huge selection of sturdy, 2-in-1 laptops starting from just $610, and computer accessories from $35. Or get a jump on spring cleaning by refreshing your home office, with Amazon’s #1 best-selling office chair at a new all-time low of $44.50.

HP Chromebook features:

This Indigo Blue HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a long battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. This beautiful display is paired up with the MediaTek Integrated Graphics card, which has Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine, so you can watch movies, shows, or seminars without draining the battery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!