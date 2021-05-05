FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nautica’s Stock Up for Summer Event offers 40-70% off sitewide + swim deals from $20

The Nautica Stock Up for Summer Event offers deals from $20. Prices are as marked. Plus, Nautica is offering 40 to 70% off sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for this season is the men’s 9-inch Deck Shorts that are currently marked down to $20 and originally were priced at $55. These shorts are great for everyday wear and they’re available in two color options. The 9-inch length is timeless to wear for years to come and they have large pockets to store essentials such as your wallet. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nautica customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals toady.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Eastbay offers extra 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour...
Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks wi...
TOMS Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off with deals f...
adidas Score Big Sale offers up to 30% off thousands of...
Birkenstock offers new spring markdowns at up to 50% of...
Nordstrom x Nike Summer ’21 collection is live wi...
Joe’s New Balance sitewide sale is live! Save 40%...
COACH Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off handbags, s...
