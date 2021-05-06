FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate monitoring at $174 (Save 41%)

Reg. $295 $174

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $173.48 shipped. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to 41% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the second-best price to date. Pairing a stainless steel housing with a leather band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Then be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight before heading below the fold for more.

For added comparison, the usually more affordable Fossil 5E Smartwatch is selling for $6 more than the featured Gen 5 model right now. So if you’re looking to bring Wear OS functionality to your wrist while locking in the Fossil stylings, the lead deal is about as good as it gets considering just how steep of a price cut we have on-hand.

But for those who don’t mind leaving the Fossil ecosystem, we’re tracking a particularly rare discount on Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band at $85. Or for something a bit more premium, we’re seeing a selection of discounted Apple Watch Series 6 models that don’t find themselves on sale very often at up to $100 off. Including cellular models and Nike+ styles, these are some of the best prices to date.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

