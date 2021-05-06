Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 23%), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price to date. RAVPower’s MagSafe-compatible Qi pad lets you take advantage of Apple’s new charging method on the iPhone 12 lineup at a more affordable price than its first-party accessory. It’ll magnetically snap to the back of your handset just the same while dishing out 7.5W speeds, and you’re also getting a 20W USB-C power adapter here to complete the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.
New MagSafe technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSafe chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter.
Suitable for use with Apple’s MagSafe cases; if your phone case isn’t made with MagSafe, please remove it for charging. Measures 62mm x 6.1mm and crafted with a lightweight aluminum base, this puck-sized charging pad sticks firmly to the back of your iPhone 12 and easily slips into your pocket
