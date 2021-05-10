Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Air Vent Car Charger Mount to $29.74 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, amounts to the second-best price to date, and is the lowest in months. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable air vent design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 810 customers and you can get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15
- RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mophie Charge Stream Qi Wireless Vent Mount: $31 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, video doorbells, more from $16
- CHOETECH 10W Qi Wireless Charger 2-pack: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- UGREEN Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees rare discount to $33
- TOMETC 33800mAh Solar Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 11 Case: $8 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new low of $180 (Save 33%)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11
- ESR iPhone 12/12 Pro Tempered-Glass Screen Protector: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- UGREEN HiTune T2 Wireless Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- IEsafy 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: $31 (Reg. $41) | Amazon
- Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from $30
- UGREEN 65W 4-Port USB-C Charger: $36 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- RAVPower 15000mAh Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official MagSafe cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain.
Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging compatible with iPhone 12. Requires a car charger or USB-A port that supports 18W QC fast charging. Freely rotate your phone, adjust the mount, and lock it in place with just one hand.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!