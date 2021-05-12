JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit includes a ball head and is perfect for your spring vacations at $35

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Tripod Kit for $34.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, both B&H, as well as Amazon, offer the same setup for $45 and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. This kit includes the GorillaPod, a ball head, and camera adapter. This allows you to easily and securely mount a DSLR or mirrorless camera, as well as a smartphone or GoPro, just about anywhere. The head has a 360-degree panning bed and a 90-degree tilt head, plus a bubble level so you know that the camera is perfectly vertical. The legs can stand or wrap around any surface or item, allowing for a wide variety of mounting options. Plus, it can handle up to 3kg, which is 6.6-pounds. That’s much more than most modern cameras or smartphone rigs would weigh. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if buying name brand just isn’t your style, why not check out this more budget-friendly mini tripod at Amazon? It’s $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, offers the ability to hold just under two pounds, and is fully articulating like today’s lead deal.

After you take photos using the above tripods to stabilize the shot, why not print them on the spot? Right now, Lifeprint’s AR 3×4-inch Wi-Fi iPhone and Android photo printer is down to $95. This is a great discount, considering it normally goes for $130, and this deal is within $5 of its all-time low on Amazon. With the ability to instantly print a 3- by 4-inch photo, this is the perfect accessory to keep with you on vacation to create lasting memories from fun moments in time.

More on the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Kit:

Flexible: Grip it, wrap it or stand it, wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface

Precise: 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control

Modular: Works with JOBY pro-level accessories, including grip tight pro mounts, GorillaPod arms and hub adapter that allow for mounting GoPro adapters, flash clips, lighting and microphones

