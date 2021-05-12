Today only, Woot is offering up to 52% off Kodak and Lifeprint mobile printing solutions. You can score the Lifeprint Portable Photo Printer for iPhone and Android at $94.99 shipped today. Originally $150 and currently fetching $130 at Amazon, today’s deal is within $5 of the all-time low there, and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the smaller $65+ models, this one can print photos at 3 x 4.5 inches, which is “over twice the size of other 2×3 inch photo printers.” Compatible with both iOS and Android devices (compatibility details here) and equipped with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, family members and friends can share real photos from anywhere in the world directly to any Lifeprint printer with what the brand refers to as the “world’s only shareable photo printer.” There’s also some interseting AR tech here so users can “embed a video inside your photos so they come to life like magic in your hands. Just think magical Harry Potter photos.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More detail below.

As we mentioned above, Lifeprint 2×3 Portable Photo/Video Printer for iPhone and Android comes in at around $65 on Amazon and makes for a great lower-cost alternative. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers, this is well-rated option that is very similar to today’s lead deal just with smaller 2- x 3-inch prints.

Be sure to check out the rest of the Woot mobile printer sale right here for a nice deal on the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner at $24 or up to 52% off the MSRP.

Then hit up our coverage of the new Fujifilm Nintendo Switch printer and Pikachu case before you dive into our hands-on review of the Cricut Mug Press so you can create custom-made, microwave-safe coffee cups of your own.

More on the Lifeprint Portable Photo Printer:

AUGMENTED REALITY: Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos can embed a video inside your photos so they come to life like magic in your hands. Just think magical Harry Potter photos.

WORLD’S ONLY SHAREABLE PHOTO PRINTER: Connect with friends and family within the Lifeprint App and instantly share real photos to them from anywhere in the world. No other photo printer in the world can do this.

