Give yourself a haircut at home with this battery-powered trimmer kit for $13 (50% off)

LiMURAL US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Battery-powered USB-Rechargeable Hair Clipper Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its current going rate, this sets a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though many areas are starting to open back up, maybe you’ve enjoyed not having to pay for haircuts over the past year and a half. If that sounds like you, You’ll find that there are six built-in length settings making it so you don’t have to change guides to alter the length of hair you’re clipping. It can last for around 90 continual minutes on a single charge, as well, which means it should be good for multiple haircuts before needing to be plugged back in. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

After your haircut, be sure to take a nice shower using one of Moen’s latest products. You’ll find shower heads, robe hooks, and much more on sale here. The pricing starts at $2.50 and there are a variety of ways to save in the sale, so be sure to give it a look before pricing goes back up.

More on LiMURAL’s Hair Cutting Kit:

This mens hair clippers with a adjustable guide can provide 6 built-in precision length settings in (3/6/9/12/15/18 mm), you don’t have to change guide combs of different lengths frequently when cutting hair. Adjust the length of the hair clippers haircut you want and push the comb height selector directly, a wide variety of hairstyles and lengths can be quickly achieved.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!