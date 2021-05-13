FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pixelmator Pro image manipulation suite now 50% off on Mac: $20 (Reg. $40)

-
Apps GamesPixelmator Team
50% off $20

We got a sneak peak of the upcoming machine learning features of Pixelmator Pro — one of the premier image manipulation software packages for Mac and iPad — this morning over on 9to5Mac. The new ML cropping feature will be joined by a slew of other interesting enhancements when version 2.1 hits, but in the meantime, the development team is now offering a notable Pixelmator Pro deal for users jumping in for the first time on Mac. Regularly $40, you can now score this one for $19.99 on the Mac App Store. This is matching the lowest we have tracked and the first discount since December of last year. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below. 

Pixelmator Pro features a range of “professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools” as well as a modern single-window, customizable interface, native dark and light appearances, and workspaces specifically tailored towards things like “photography, design, illustration, and painting.” And all of that is about to get even more intelligent with the upcoming machine learning-based crop feature you can learn all about right here. We also have a nice video demonstration of the feature in action over on 9to5Mac as well. 

You’ll find the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals right here including SpongeBob SquarePants, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and more

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy, more

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

More on the Pixelmator Pro:

With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Pixelmator Team

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Crying S...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, M...
Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors:...
Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Co...
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Drago...
Best Android app deals of the day: Runic Curse, SUBURBI...
PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies,...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SpongeBob, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $100

Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic drops to $55 ($100 direct from Apple) + more from $40

$55 Learn More
$50 off

Novation’s Launchpad Pro MK3 grid controller for Logic Pro/Live now $50 off at Amazon

$300 Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best price yet at $71, more from $45

From $45 Learn More

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

Learn More