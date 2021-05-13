We got a sneak peak of the upcoming machine learning features of Pixelmator Pro — one of the premier image manipulation software packages for Mac and iPad — this morning over on 9to5Mac. The new ML cropping feature will be joined by a slew of other interesting enhancements when version 2.1 hits, but in the meantime, the development team is now offering a notable Pixelmator Pro deal for users jumping in for the first time on Mac. Regularly $40, you can now score this one for $19.99 on the Mac App Store. This is matching the lowest we have tracked and the first discount since December of last year. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Pixelmator Pro features a range of “professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools” as well as a modern single-window, customizable interface, native dark and light appearances, and workspaces specifically tailored towards things like “photography, design, illustration, and painting.” And all of that is about to get even more intelligent with the upcoming machine learning-based crop feature you can learn all about right here. We also have a nice video demonstration of the feature in action over on 9to5Mac as well.

With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, Pixelmator Pro is delightfully easy to use — whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro.

