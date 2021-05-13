It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already brought with it some great deals on Apple gear including Apple TV 4K, all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases, and 13-inch MacBook Pros, but for now let’s dive into all of today’s most notable price drops from the App Stores. Alongside Pixelmator Pro, today’s highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Wayward Souls: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Photobox Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dark Light Fx: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tomato ToDo-Pomodoro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FaceStar App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

