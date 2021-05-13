Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $49.99 shipped. thats $10 off, matching the lowest we have seen since release, and the best we can find. Stock is getting low here, so you’ll want to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re looking to get in now at a discount. Village is the wild continuation of Ethan Winters’ story from RE7 set in a wickedly wonderful European village. Alongside some particularly fantastic new foes and the appearance of Chris Redfield, “players will assume the role of Ethan winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, Celeste, Crash Bandicoot 4, Valkyria Chronicles, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

