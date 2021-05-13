Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $49.99 shipped. thats $10 off, matching the lowest we have seen since release, and the best we can find. Stock is getting low here, so you’ll want to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re looking to get in now at a discount. Village is the wild continuation of Ethan Winters’ story from RE7 set in a wickedly wonderful European village. Alongside some particularly fantastic new foes and the appearance of Chris Redfield, “players will assume the role of Ethan winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, Celeste, Crash Bandicoot 4, Valkyria Chronicles, New Pokémon Snap, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition $4 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $25+)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Xbox $24 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Rising franchise Xbox sale from $6
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind $15 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Pathless: $37 (Reg. $50)
- Black Desert: Prestige Edition: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Blood & Truth VR: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more
Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more
SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games
Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update
