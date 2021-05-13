FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $20, more

-
AmazonApps GamesCapcom
Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $49.99 shipped. thats $10 off, matching the lowest we have seen since release, and the best we can find. Stock is getting low here, so you’ll want to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re looking to get in now at a discount. Village is the wild continuation of Ethan Winters’ story from RE7 set in a wickedly wonderful European village. Alongside some particularly fantastic new foes and the appearance of Chris Redfield, “players will assume the role of Ethan winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, Celeste, Crash Bandicoot 4, Valkyria Chronicles, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, ...
Samsonite’s leather backpack is $40 off along wit...
Let the LectroFan White Noise Machine sing you to sleep...
Monitors up to $420 off: MSI 34-inch, Dell 40-inch 5K T...
Hardcover National Geo Kids First Big Book of Why drops...
Govee’s indoor/outdoor weather station displays t...
Score a 2-pack of ESR’s affordable AirTags Keycha...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Char...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation

FREE Learn More
Reg. $60

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at rock-bottom pricing: $29 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

$29 Learn More

Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals

Learn More
30% off

Board game deals from $15.50 + all-time lows: Monopoly Star Wars, more

From $15.50 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Nordstrom’s Swing Guide will have you ready for golf and tennis season with gear for the entire family

Learn More