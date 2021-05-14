FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil Weekend Event takes 30% off watches and sale styles + free shipping

-
FashionFossil
30% off + free shipping

This weekend only, Fossil is having a flash sale that’s offering 30% off watches and sale styles when apply promo code WARMUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bronson Luggage Leather Watch for men. This style is currently marked down to $118 and originally was priced at $149. It’s a great style to add to your spring wardrobe and will easily elevate your look. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the leather design is a classic. You can also choose from several face color options and the bands can be switched out for an array of different looks. With graduation season upon us, this would also make a fantastic gift idea as well. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

