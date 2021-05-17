Summer streetwear savings: UNIQLO graphic tees now up to 80% off, starting at $2

UNIQLO is discounting a huge variety of graphic tees and more starting at just $2. With options for men, women, and kids, you’ll be sure to find a cute new addition to your closet. Supplies are limited, and deals from this iconic streetwear brand tend to go fast, so be sure not to sleep on savings up to 80% off. Our top pick today is the Women’s NIPPON Mt. Fuji tee ringing up at $5.90. Sporting a darling graphic of one of Japan’s most iconic tourist sites, this minimalist navy tee is the perfect way to elevate your summer basics. With glowing 5/5 star ratings, and reviews quoting it as “SO SOFT”, you can enjoy premium UNIQLO comfort and style for less than half the usual price. See below for even more of our top picks.

Our UNIQLO top picks include:

Speaking of summer basics, you can go way beyond the norm with Weber’s enormous Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill, now $507 off. But if you’re looking to stay healthy and green this season, perhaps this refurbished Vitamix Next Generation Blender is more your speed. Plus, you can keep total control of it and all your other electronics with TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis at a new low of $5 each.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!