Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off slippers, boots, sandals, more

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this event you can find deals on slippers, boots, dress shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. If you’re looking for a great Father’s Day gift idea, the Ascot Slippers for men are a fantastic option. These slippers are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $110. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and the outsole has a rubber detailing to be worn outside. You can choose from several versatile color options and the sheepskin interior is ultra-soft for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

