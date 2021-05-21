The North Face’s summer arrivals just landed: Shorts, t-shirts, shoes, and more from $25

Go further this summer with The North Face’s new arrivals for warm weather. There are nearly 70 new items for both men and women, and pricing starts at $25. You will find t-shirts, shorts, shoes, accessories, and more, and the North Face offers free delivery on all orders. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from The North Face’s new arrivals.

The North Face Summer Men’s Gear

Shorts are essential for warm weather, and the men’s Rolling Sun Packable Style is a must-have. I love how versatile this style is, and it will pair nicely with t-shirts, tank tops, polos, sweatshirts, or button-down shirts alike. They’re available in five color options and will be a short you gravitate towards for years to come. Plus, they’re priced at $55.

If you like to run or go on hikes, the VECTIV Taraval Trail Shoes are a great choice. These shoes have a unique design and a “construction that propels you forward, maximizing energy return and minimizing fatigue.” These shoes are also highly supportive and feature a cushioned insole that helps promote all-day comfort. This style is available in several color options, as well as a boot or ankle construction. Plus, pricing starts at $125.

New Arrivals for Women

A dress that you can explore in? Sign me up! The North Face’s new Never Stop Wearing Dress is priced at $79 and has a flattering tie-waist. This dress is lightweight, infused with stretch, and comes in three versatile color options. I also love that it can be dressed up or down seamlessly with sandals, hiking shoes, sneakers, or wedges alike.

Another notable new arrival for women is the Wander High-Rise 7/8 Tights that are priced at $75. These tights are figure-flattering, come in an array of color options, and look very similar to the Lululemon align leggings, which are priced at up to $118. They also have two leg pockets and have quick-drying fabric to help keep you comfortable throughout your workout.

