Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the beyerdynamic CREATOR 24 FOX USB Microphone + DT 240 PRO Headphones Bundle for $149 shipped with the code 93XRC33 at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $199, should you buy the DT 240 PRO Headphones and FOX USB Condenser Microphone separately, today’s deal offers a 25% savings and is the best we’ve tracked. Another benefit to this bundle is that you’ll also score a license to Cubase LE 9.5, which adds an additional $100 in value.

For those who have been looking for a solid set of headphones, microphone, and editing software to either upgrade or begin podcasting/gaming, this is a great choice. The DT 240 PROs offer a lightweight ergonomic headband and soft ear pads that allow you to wear them for hours on end, perfect for longer editing sessions or gaming streams. For recording, the FOX USB Microphone delivers 24-bit 96kHz quality which is great for professional-like audio capture. There’s a zero-latency headphone output, mute button, and gain switch to round out studio-quality features. Rated 4.4+ stars.

When it comes to mic/headphone bundles from other brands, today’s deal is among the best pricing available. Blue offers its Yeti Slate bundled with Knox Gear TX-100 headphones for the same price, which is arguably lower-quality overall than beyerdynamic’s discount above, and there’s no recording software included either. However, Neewer has a microphone, headphone, and boom arm bundle for $45 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget and who are just getting started in streaming/recording, so be sure to give it a look if you fall into that category.

If you’re just looking for some high-quality headphones to enjoy Apple’s upcoming lossless audio music streaming, then our guide is the best place to look. It has setups from $100 and showcases multiple DACs as well as headphones that you can choose from to build out a solid music streaming setup right at your desk.

More on beyerdynamic’s USB Microphone + Headphone Bundle:

Bundle consisting of: FOX USB Microphone, DT 240 PRO Headphones, Cubase LE 9.5 License

Circumaural, professional headphones in compact design

Powerful transducers to suit any studio and mobile application

24 Bit 96 kHz studio grade quality as in professional recording studios

Accurate signal conversion by a large diaphragm condensor capsule

