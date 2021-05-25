FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Event offers 50% off your purchase with deals from $10

50% off From $10

The Eddie Bauer Memorial Day Event takes 50% off your purchase. No code required. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with promo code HIKE50 at checkout. Update your outerwear with deals on best-selling t-shirts, pullovers, shorts, jeans, backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Get outdoors with the men’s Adventure Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $25. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $40 and available in an array of color options. Its lightweight material is great for summer weather and it will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. Plus, it’s moisture-wicking and features UPF 50+ sun protection. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Memorial Day Event that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, and more from $10.

