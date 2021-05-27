Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $35 + free shipping

The Clarks Memorial Day Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code THIRTY at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your shoes with deals on dress styles, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable options from this sale is the Ellison Easy Tan Leather Sandals that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these sandals are regularly priced at $70. These sandals are lightweight, cushioned, and available in three color options. The slip-on design adds convienience and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Clarks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Cole Haan Memorial Day Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Desert Khan Dark Olive Suede Shoes $112 (Orig. $160)
- Bradley Lane Stone Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Ellison Easy Tan Leather Sandals $49 (Orig. $70)
- Desert Boot 2 Olive Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Clarks Origin White Sport Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sheer65 Mule White Leather Sandals $91 (Orig. $130)
- Serena Paige White Sneakers $66 (Orig. $95)
- Kaylin 60 Part Tan Leather Sandals $70 (Orig. $100)
- Orianna Sun Sandals $77 (Orig. $110)
- Pure Blush Slip-On Style $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
