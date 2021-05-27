FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $35 + free shipping

-
FashionClarks
30% off From $35

The Clarks Memorial Day Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code THIRTY at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your shoes with deals on dress styles, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable options from this sale is the Ellison Easy Tan Leather Sandals that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these sandals are regularly priced at $70. These sandals are lightweight, cushioned, and available in three color options. The slip-on design adds convienience and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Clarks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Cole Haan Memorial Day Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Clarks

About the Author

Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Celebrate Fourth of July and Memorial Day with these ne...
Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes,...
GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide +...
ASICS boosts your workouts with 20% off summer-ready st...
Sperry’s Flash Sale offers styles starting at $30...
Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime s...
Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 60% off + ex...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

REI Anniversary Sale is live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off The North Face, more

+ 20% off Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom refreshes your wardrobe with up to 60% off Cole Haan, adidas, Callaway, more

+ free shipping Learn More
20% off

Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance Memorial Day Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + free shipping

From $25 Learn More
Save $150

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthawk routers from $258

From $258 Learn More
Save 25%

Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retro smartwatch at $30 (25% off)

$30 Learn More
38% off

RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gaming/office chairs from $61 (Up to 38% off)

From $61 Learn More
35% off

Casely Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Now Live! Learn More