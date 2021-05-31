Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to your gaming setup at a low of $23 (Reg. $42)

Amazon is offering the Xbox Stereo Headset for $23.28 Prime shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $60 at Microsoft, while Best Buy has it on sale for $42 right now. Today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $2. Are you still using the headset that came with your Xbox? Maybe yours broke months ago and you’ve just yet to replace it. Well, this first-party accessory is a must-have for online gaming these days. It’s crucial to stay in constant contact with your teammates, but something else that’s equally as important is hearing footsteps or dialog in whatever single-player game you’re enjoying right now. No add-ons, pairing, or charging is required for this headset either, making it simple to use and set up. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you don’t mind ditching the Xbox namesake of today’s lead deal, you can save quite a bit of cash. For example, this headset on Amazon is a #1 best-seller, carrying an overall 4.3/5 star rating from over 22,000 happy customers. It’s also more budget-friendly, given that it costs just $17. The 3.5mm plug makes it versatile, as well, so you can use it with just about every console out there.

When you’re done browsing the mentions above, be sure to check out today’s roundup of the best console game deals. You’ll find titles like PGA TOUR 2K21, Tsushima, LEGO, Spider-Man, Pokémon, and much more. This is the best way to bolster your game library without breaking the bank, as these deals help to keep some extra cash in your pocket.

More about the Xbox Stero Headset:

Includes detachable Stereo Headset Adapter that puts the audio controls at your fingertips including volume up/down, microphone mute, and controls game/ chat balance

Unidirectional microphone for clear voice capture

Easy to set up: No complex wires to your console. Wired only to the Wireless Controller

Full range audio spectrum (20Hz-20kHz) for deep bass, all the way to crystal clear high frequencies

