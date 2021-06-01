CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel tool chest is a great Father’s Day present at $100 (Reg. $179)

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the CRAFTSMAN 1000 Series 5-drawer Steel Tool Chest for $99.99 shipped. Normally $179 at Lowe’s, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Father’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re looking for a great gift for dad, this is it. He’ll be able to organize his tools with ease when using this steel chest. Each drawer supports 30-pounds and there are five different ones to choose from. There’s also a large cabinet at the bottom for bigger items like shop rags, sandpaper, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Does dad already have a tool chest? If so, help him further organize his setup with this drill charging station. It holds up to five drills and even has an integrated power strip for charging batteries. It’ll ensure your gear is always ready to rock for any project. Plus, at $69, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about the RYOBI deal that we spotted a few minutes ago. It includes a drill/driver, jigsaw, LED flashlight, battery, and charger for $99. That’s $69 off, which makes it a great buy for Father’s Day to help dad tackle more DIY projects this summer. I’ve used RYOBI for years and it’s never let me down.

More on the CRAFTSMAN Tool Chest:

The Craftsman 5 Drawer Tool Center provides an excellent value for all tool storage needs. 5 Drawers provide storage for hand tools and power tool accessories. Bulk storage area for larger items. Craftsman products are being engineered and manufactured in the USA, using materials from around the world. Our top of-the-line metal tool chests and rolling cabinets are coming off assembly lines in Sedalia, Missouri. These tool storage products are designed and built to protect the tools you rely on.

