Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Eastbay Stars and Stripes Sale takes 20% off orders of $99 or more with promo code EOM20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, Brooks, Saucony, and many more. FLX Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign-up). One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Joyride Dual Running Shoes. These shoes are unique with hundreds of small cushioned beads in the outsole to promote a springy step. This style is also lightweight, flexible, and designed for comfort. You can also currently find it marked down to $80 and to compare it’s regularly priced at $130. Plus, it’s available in several color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest Nike Sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Nike Joyride Dual Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Shoes $144 (Orig. $200)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $90 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Spawn 3 Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- adidas Original NMD R1.V2 Shoes $80 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $80 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Originals Superstar $65 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $112 (Orig. $180)
- HOKA ONE ONE Elevon 2 Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Tribase Reign 3 $96 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
